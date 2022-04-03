Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $132.19

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.19 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 125.72 ($1.65). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.66), with a volume of 1,019,008 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 142 ($1.86) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 126.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 132.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 10.16.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 37,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £48,840 ($63,976.95). Also, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen bought 43,850 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £49,989 ($65,482.05). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 81,350 shares of company stock worth $9,947,900.

About Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

