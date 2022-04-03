SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

NYSE:SITC opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $17.61.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

In related news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 7.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SITE Centers by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in SITE Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.