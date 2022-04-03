Skrumble Network Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week (SKM)

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Skrumble Network has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $86,930.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skrumble Network coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

