SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SkyWest from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen cut SkyWest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.89. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $777.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SkyWest will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 85.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 73.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

