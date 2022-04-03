Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Sells $1,400,000.00 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00.

SWKS opened at $132.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.69. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

