SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust's stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.46.

NYSE SLG opened at $81.20 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.40.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 56.96%.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

