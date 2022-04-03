Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

NYSE SMAR opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.25. Smartsheet has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,863 shares of company stock worth $9,883,017. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

