Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

SNPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of Snap One stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.70. 247,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,823. Snap One has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snap One by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 162,279 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap One in the 4th quarter worth $9,971,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Snap One by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap One by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,587 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

