Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) to report sales of $52.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.50 million to $52.80 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $28.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $229.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $240.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $265.57 million, with estimates ranging from $248.20 million to $280.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

SOI traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. 155,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,078. The stock has a market cap of $522.14 million, a P/E ratio of -285.25 and a beta of 1.47. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,050.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

