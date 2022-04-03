Sonar (PING) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,568.00

Sonar (PING) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Sonar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sonar has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and $22,568.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sonar has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sonar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00049765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,500.49 or 0.07521370 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,461.51 or 0.99830127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00046697 BTC.

About Sonar

Sonar launched on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sonar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.