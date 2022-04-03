Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.05 Million

Analysts predict that Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) will report $8.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonendo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.90 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full-year sales of $41.55 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $57.63 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $57.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonendo.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22).

A number of analysts have weighed in on SONX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sonendo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

SONX traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 143,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,023. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.25. Sonendo has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 18.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

