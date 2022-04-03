Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.50

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.50 and last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 3500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.51.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAH. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.38%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.