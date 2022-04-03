Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Brokerages predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) will post $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $7.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,316,000 after acquiring an additional 284,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sonoco Products by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,268,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,783,000 after acquiring an additional 701,528 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,210,000 after acquiring an additional 557,876 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,040,000 after purchasing an additional 38,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,083,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 175,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.70. 920,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,984. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.99. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

