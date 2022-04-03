Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,262,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,135,000. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SONY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

NYSE SONY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.92. 577,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,419. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The firm has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

