Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.57 and last traded at C$2.56. 30,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 27,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Source Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$34.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,393.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.95.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

