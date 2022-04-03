South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.38 million during the quarter. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 935,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 168,151 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 96.0% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 263,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 129,231 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 101.9% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 187,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 94,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

