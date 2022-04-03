Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

SMBC stock opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.99 and a 12-month high of $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $440.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

