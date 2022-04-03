SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $93.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, "South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina."

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.34.

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $81.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average of $81.39. SouthState has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm's revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SouthState will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $420,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in SouthState by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SouthState by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 102.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SouthState by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in SouthState by 3.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

