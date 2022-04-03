SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $81.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SouthState has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.39.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SouthState will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $120,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

