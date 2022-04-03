Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $88.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $81.00.

SWX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.48. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

