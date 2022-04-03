Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SKPGF opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. Spark Power Group has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

