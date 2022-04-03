SPC Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.69. 2,196,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.78 and its 200-day moving average is $169.40.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.73.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.