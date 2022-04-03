SPC Financial Inc. Has $267,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,315,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,842,000 after buying an additional 120,044 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after buying an additional 636,258 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,786,000 after buying an additional 41,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 16.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,354,000 after buying an additional 361,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

DocuSign stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $108.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,242,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,205. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.37. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,661,375 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

