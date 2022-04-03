SPC Financial Inc. Has $577,000 Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after purchasing an additional 334,719 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,809,000 after purchasing an additional 293,379 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 578,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,332. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $118.60 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

