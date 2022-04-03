SPC Financial Inc. Invests $145,000 in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 591,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,644. Atlas Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

