SPC Financial Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,856,000 after buying an additional 78,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $17.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $667.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $506.51 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $668.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $656.53.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

