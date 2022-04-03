SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Position Lifted by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,725,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,903,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,146,000 after buying an additional 198,189 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,098,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 945.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

