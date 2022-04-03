SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,858,000 after purchasing an additional 828,104 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,532 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,084,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after acquiring an additional 162,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,909,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,698,000 after acquiring an additional 318,444 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. 2,809,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,794. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

