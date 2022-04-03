Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPPI. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $232.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 80,365.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 30,539 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 890,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 67,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,003 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

