Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPPI. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.42.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $232.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 80,365.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 30,539 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 890,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 67,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,003 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
