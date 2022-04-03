Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a £131.20 ($171.86) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a £135.90 ($178.02) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a £115 ($150.64) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £124.02 ($162.46).

LON SPX opened at £127 ($166.36) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £9.37 billion and a PE ratio of 40.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £122.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is £144.13. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of £107.85 ($141.28) and a 1-year high of £172.25 ($225.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 97.50 ($1.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

In other news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £123 ($161.12), for a total value of £656,943 ($860,548.86).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

