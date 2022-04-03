SPK Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SPK) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

SPK Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SPK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,077,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPK Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPK opened at $9.92 on Friday. SPK Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

SPK Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. SPK Acquisition Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

