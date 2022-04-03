Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $27.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.44. 1,276,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.30. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $316,772.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

