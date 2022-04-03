SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 350.67 ($4.59).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSPG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.32) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 333 ($4.36) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.85) price target for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.58) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.91) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of LON:SSPG traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 226.90 ($2.97). 946,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14. The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.42. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 209.17 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.24). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 261.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 257.82.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

