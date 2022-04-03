SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives GBX 350.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 350.67 ($4.59).

Several brokerages recently commented on SSPG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.58) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.91) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.58) to GBX 320 ($4.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

LON SSPG traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 226.90 ($2.97). 946,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,988. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 261.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 257.82. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 209.17 ($2.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

