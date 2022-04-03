SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) CFO Sells $93,201.61 in Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $93,201.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.97.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $407.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $44,132,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,120,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SSR Mining by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,249,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,571 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in SSR Mining by 100.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,445,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 855,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 482,626 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

