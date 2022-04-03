Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Head to Head Review

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and Redwire’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stable Road Acquisition $330,000.00 775.21 $120.65 million N/A N/A Redwire N/A N/A -$12.26 million N/A N/A

Stable Road Acquisition has higher revenue and earnings than Redwire.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Redwire shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stable Road Acquisition and Redwire, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stable Road Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 217.46%. Redwire has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.93%. Given Stable Road Acquisition’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stable Road Acquisition is more favorable than Redwire.

Volatility & Risk

Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwire has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and Redwire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stable Road Acquisition N/A -8.11% -2.96% Redwire N/A N/A N/A

About Stable Road Acquisition (Get Rating)

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

About Redwire (Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

