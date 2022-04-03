StableXSwap (STAX) Hits Market Cap of $10.73 Million

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $10.73 million and approximately $124.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StableXSwap alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,928.36 or 1.00004705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00068893 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00028425 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002599 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableXSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableXSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.