STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) will report $156.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.97 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $134.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $657.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $656.07 million to $658.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $741.84 million, with estimates ranging from $733.80 million to $746.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of STAG opened at $42.22 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.20%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

