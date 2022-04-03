Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $102.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. Standex International has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $121.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,467,000 after acquiring an additional 46,107 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 492,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 8.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 452,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,742,000 after buying an additional 36,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 390,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,243,000 after buying an additional 215,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

