Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,835 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.49. 6,516,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,114,853. The company has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.18. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $78.92 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

