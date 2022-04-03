State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,234 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $482,890,000 after buying an additional 300,401 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,067,340 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $284,103,000 after buying an additional 83,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,238,000 after buying an additional 88,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 87.1% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $200,637,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.58.

UHS stock opened at $144.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.30. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

