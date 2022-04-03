State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $91,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $153,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $254,290.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 302,576 shares of company stock valued at $18,639,079 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.11. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.15, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

