State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in American Financial Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 511.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 13,887 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 382.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $148.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.50. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.44 and a 52 week high of $150.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

