State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.76.

NYSE RH opened at $320.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.13. RH has a twelve month low of $317.89 and a twelve month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RH will post 26.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

