State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.46 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.17.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $1,233,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,941,040. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $184.65 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $218.38. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

