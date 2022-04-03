State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $26.22.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

