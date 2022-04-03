State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Loews by 13,133.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,215,743 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Loews by 521.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,128,000 after buying an additional 359,872 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Loews by 46.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,725,000 after buying an additional 325,393 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Loews by 57.3% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 540,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,172,000 after buying an additional 196,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Loews by 42.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,664,000 after buying an additional 180,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,046,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

L stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.13%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

