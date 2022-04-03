State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 34.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 220.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 18.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.09. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $71.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

