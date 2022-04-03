State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Shares of REG stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.46 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.87. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 118.48%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

