Stealth (XST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,237.00

Stealth (XST) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $1,237.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003801 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010369 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008635 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

